Mango raises funds for breast cancer research

Mango and the Fero Foundation are joining forces again this year for philanthropic efforts for breast cancer. Mango is launching a solidarity collection of garments and accessories, whose profits will be donated entirely to the Fero Foundation for research into breast cancer. The launch coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October, and International Breast Cancer Day, on October 19.

The Mango solidarity collection is now available on the online channel and at selected stores in twenty countries, including Spain, France, and Italy. It consists of three T-shirts with different designs, two bags, and a cosmetics case from the women’s line, and two T-shirts from the Mango Man line. Both the garments and the accessories are characterized for their messages of strength and hope. Last year, the solidarity collection launched by the multinational raised over 175,000 euros, which was donated entirely to promoting cancer research.

The collaboration between Mango and the Fero Foundation began in 2008, when sisters Penélope and Mónica Cruz designed a T-shirt with the fashion firm in the fight against breast cancer. In 2010 and 2011, Mango sold a T-shirt designed by visual artist Jordi Labanda in collaboration with the foundation. And since 2017, both organizations have collaborated in the launch of an annual collection to raise funds for breast cancer research.

During this time, among other initiatives, it has been possible to create a Fero-Mango Scholarship for breast cancer to support the careers of young researchers in this field. The third edition of the scholarship will be launched this year, and the winners will be announced at the charity gala Fero is holding in Madrid on November 15.