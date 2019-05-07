Mango to launch Met Gala inspired collection

Mango followed in the footsteps of Topshop and H&M by attending the Met Gala, marking the first Spanish high street fashion brand to attend the coveted event in New York.

The Spanish retail chain designed an exclusive dress for art director and fashion consultant Sofía Sanchez de Betak, the brand’s ambassador, with a creation the retailer states “embodied the ingenuity and extravagance defined by the Camp concept”.

In a statement, Mango said that the orange ombre ruffle strapless dress was designed with an “amusing aesthetic” in mind referring to the “notion of mango as a fruit in its most colourful aspect: striking tones, intricate fabrics, volumes, details in the accessories and a particular sensibility based on the theatrical”.

Jan Rivera, Mango image director, added: “This is a very significant moment for Mango. With these types of projects we want to inspire our customers, show them another side of the brand, present them other experiences and make them a part of historic milestones for the firm.”

Mango’s design team worked closely with Sanchez de Betak, who has been working with the retailer for more than two years, as well as her stylist Mimi Cuttrell to “give form and articulate the identity” to the dresses.

To celebrate attending the Met Gala, Mango has designed a capsule collection of garments and accessories inspired by this year’s Camp theme that will launch on June 3 from the retailer’s website, as well as its New York store on Broadway.

Customers will be able to buy the limited edition dresses, as worn by Sanchez de Betak to the main Met Gala event and her ombre fringe midi as worn to the afterparty, as well as commercial looks inspired by her looks and the Met Gala theme, including a satin ombre halterneck dress and two fringe mini dresses in orange and yellow.

In addition, the commercial collection also includes a strappy sequinned midi and a red wrap dress with fringe detailing, as well as accessories including Sanchez de Betak’s crystal-encrusted fruit ear cuff and bedazzled Mango bag.

Based in Barcelona, Mango was founded in 1984 and has become one of the leading fashion groups in the world with an extensive store network in 110 countries. Each year it designs more than 18,000 garments and accessories and the company closed the 2017 financial year with sales of 2.194 billion euros.

Images: all courtesy of Mango; red carpet by Getty, Illustrations by David Downton and other images by Mango.