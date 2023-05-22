Mango unveils collaboration with Simon Miller

Mango, one of Europe’s leading fashion groups, is launching a capsule collection with American clothing brand Simon Miller for spring/summer 2023.

The collaboration, launching on May 22, unites “Simon Miller’s Californian West Coast vibe with the Mediterranean style of Mango,” explains the fashion chain in the press release, resulting in a summer capsule collection inspired by the world that lies under the sea.

Image: Mango by Ronan Gallagher; Simon Miller x Mango capsule collection

The limited-edition capsule offers a “playful approach to classic luxury” with a carefree summer wardrobe filled with primary colours and multi-coloured vibrant prints and stripes.

The collection features natural fibres, such as linen and cotton, combined with materials reminiscent of surf and scuba diving suits, such as polyamide, and others with a towel texture.

The Simon Miller x Mango capsule includes dresses, co-ords and bikinis, as well as raffia bags, chunky sandals, sunglasses and maxi hats.

Image: Mango by Ronan Gallagher; Simon Miller x Mango capsule collection

This is the latest collaboration from Mango, the fashion brand has also worked with other brands, artists and talents, such as Leandra Medine, Chufy, Pernille and, more recently, Camille Charrière.

