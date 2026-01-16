Manolo Blahnik unveils collaboration with Balenciaga

The luxury fashion houses of Balenciaga and Manolo Blahnik have come together for a special collaboration celebrating the “dual Spanish roots” of both brands and the “elegance of craft” that unites them.

Luxury footwear designer Manolo Blahnik has collaborated with Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on three styles for the fashion house’s autumn/winter 2026 collection that honour the “enduring spirit” of the house’s founding designer, Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Inspiration for the Balenciaga x Manolo Blahnik styles came from designs in the Manolo Blahnik archive, selected by Piccioli, and “fused together”. The collection features a low-heeled mule and a slingback set atop a 105mm or 50mm heel with a décolleté cut to reveal skin, connecting to Piccioli’s creative approach at Balenciaga.

Balenciaga x Manolo Blahnik collaboration Credits: Manolo Blahnik

All three styles are crafted in silk satin and offered in a variety of colours, including black and emerald green, with lining in Balenciaga grey. They also feature crystal embroidery across a low-cut vamp, drawing inspiration from Blahnik’s signature style of making shoes that resemble jewels and recalling 1960s bijoux made by Cristóbal Balenciaga.

Commenting on the collaboration, Blahnik said in a statement: “Don Cristóbal Balenciaga is, to me, the ultimate designer. I have adored his work for as long as I can remember. As a Mediterranean boy myself, I have always felt a deep connection to his Spanish culture and sensibility.

Balenciaga x Manolo Blahnik collaboration Credits: Manolo Blahnik

“To be partnering with Balenciaga, and with Pierpaolo, fulfils a lifelong dream. Pierpaolo’s direction for Balenciaga resonates profoundly with my own ideas of how the modern woman should dress in 2026, a vision of timeless elegance rooted in craftsmanship and enduring beauty.”

Kristina Blahnik, chief executive of Blahnik, added: “To see Manolo’s work enter into a dialogue with Balenciaga is incredibly special. This collaboration speaks to the artistry of shoemaking and the power of creative exchange, where heritage becomes a foundation for innovation, and the result feels both timeless and incredibly modern.”

Manolo Blahnik has previously collaborated with Birkenstock and singer and entrepreneur Rihanna.

Balenciaga x Manolo Blahnik collaboration Credits: Manolo Blahnik