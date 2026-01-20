Maragno FW26: A journey back to childhood with sustainable fabrics

Italian designer Giulio Maragno travels back to his childhood with his timeless collection. For his brand, Maragno, he has designed a blanket fort that, like the looks, symbolises security.

The designer works with deadstock fabrics from major fashion houses such as Loro Piana and Max Mara. He uses these to create an enveloping collection. The pieces are designed to make the wearer feel safe and momentarily forget the world's problems.

Just like a blanket fort, he brings together various fabrics and textures. These include chunky knits, cashmere, and wool, as well as fine mesh. The collection's colour palette is much more subdued, featuring shades of brown and beige alongside a creamy yellow.

Maragno FW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The presentation was shown on Saturday as part of Milan Fashion Week Men's.