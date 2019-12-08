Marc Jacobs launches Girl, Interrupted 20th anniversary charity collection

Marc Jacobs has launched a limited edition collection to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the cult film Girl, Interrupted.

The collection features three items featuring graphics and iconography from the film, of which 30 percent of sales will go to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.

Girl, Interrupted is a 1999 American psychological drama film based on Susanna Kaysen’s 1993 memoir about her stay at a mental institution, starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie.

The collection campaign features BFA’s Model of the Year Adut Akech wearing the full range, which includes a pullover hoodie, gym pant and t-shirt. All styles are available via the Marc Jacobs online store.

Image via Marc Jacobs website