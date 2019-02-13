Marc Jacobs partners with Bedrock on watches

Marc Jacobs has sinned a new agreement with Bedrock Manufacturing to design, produce and launch a new collection of Marc Jacobs watches.

Parent company to the Shinola and Filson brands, Bedrock will work with the American designer on a new collection of watches launching in autumn 2019.

“Everyone at Bedrock is excited to be part of the next evolution of Marc Jacobs watches,” said Tom Kartsotis, founder of Bedrock Manufacturing, in a statement. “Marc’s legacy in watches is remarkable, and the folks behind the brand are a joy to work with. We look forward to a great partnership with the brand.”

Eric Marechalle, chief executive of Marc Jacobs International, added: “We are excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to detail and quality. Through Marc’s unique design lens and Bedrock’s well-established expertise in craftsmanship, we look forward to a new chapter of Marc Jacobs Watches.”

Marc Jacobs watches will available in select retailers from October 2019.