Marchon and Calvin Klein renew eyewear license

Marchon Eyewear has confirmed the renewal of its exclusive longterm multi-year global eyewear licensing agreement with Calvin Klein.

The announcement means that Marchon Eyewear will continue to design, develop, produce and distribute Calvin Klein eyewear and sunglass collections under its Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans brands.

The renewal marks the 25-year milestone since Marchon and Calvin Klein first engaged as licensing partners in 1992.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding and successful partnership with Calvin Klein and be a part of the exciting and reinvigorated brand under Raf Simons' creative vision," said Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "Our collaborative teams share the same drive for excellence and we are confident that we will continue to create innovative designs and products that drive the Calvin Klein eyewear business forward.”

Steve Shiffman¸ chief executive of Calvin Klein, Inc, added: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Marchon Eyewear and believe in the strength of our longstanding collaboration and the quality of the product we are creating together. We look forward to continuing the exciting growth of the global Calvin Klein brand in the eyewear category with our valued business partner.”

Marchon Eyewear is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of eyewear and sunwear, its portfolio currently includes Chloé, Diane von Furstenberg, Karl Lagerfeld, and Salvatore Ferragamo.