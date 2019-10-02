Marcolin adds Max&Co. to eyewear portfolio

Italian eyewear group Marcolin has inked a worldwide licence deal with ready-to-wear brand Max&Co., to design, produce and distribute the brand’s women’s eyewear from 2020 to 2024.

The eyewear designs will follow Max&Co’s new brand identity and design direction, which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in September, balancing “quality, originality and versatility” and will debut next year.

While full details have yet to be unveiled, Marcolin added that the debut collection will feature lightweight frames in a rich colour palette and the silhouettes will “creatively reinterpreted classics to dynamic contemporary styles for the fashion-forward”.

The collection is expected to be available in select opticians and in Max&Co. boutiques worldwide.

Elia Maramotti, brand director of Max&Co. said in a statement: “Our partnership with Marcolin Group marks an important step in the evolution of Max&Co. Together, we will develop design-driven eyewear, with the same attention to materials and details found in our ready-to-wear collections.”

Massimo Renon, chief executive of the Marcolin Group, added: “We are honoured to have entered into this agreement for Max&Co., which enriches our offering in the women's eyewear sector. The opportunity to work on the design, production and distribution of this brand allows us to experiment with new ways of creativity and style, and to express the full potential of Max&Co.’s contemporary image through their eyewear.”