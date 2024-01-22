Marcolin and GCDS extend eyewear licensing deal

Eyewear manufacturer Marcolin and Italian luxury brand GCDS have announced the early renewal of their global licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the brand’s sunglasses and optical frames.

GCDS founded in 2015 by brothers Giuliano and Giordano Calza, has been partnering with Marcolin since 2019, when it entered the world of eyewear to broaden its accessories range.

The collections designed by Marcolin reflect GCDS's distinctive aesthetic codes, characterised by “irony, experimentation and street style,” and offer eyewear that blends sporty lines and technical materials with a vibrant colour palette, such as sporty-inspired oversize shield designs enhanced by the brand’s logo presented in a maxi version.

The new agreement extends the existing deal between the two companies until December 31, 2028.