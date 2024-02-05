Marcolin and Max&Co. extend eyewear licensing deal

Eyewear manufacturer Marcolin and ready-to-wear fashion brand Max&Co. have announced the early renewal of their global eyewear licensing deal.

The move will see Marcolin designing, manufacturing and distributing the contemporary fashion brand’s sunglasses and optical frames, characterised “by strong lines, bright colours and original shapes, combining style and comfort,” to complement its clothing and accessory collections.

The two companies started working together in 2020, and the new deal will see that extended for another six years until 2030.

Marcolin’s portfolio includes licensed brands such as Tom Ford, Guess, Max Mara, Tod’s Pucci, and Skechers. Recently, the Italian company has extended eyewear licensing deals with the likes of luxury brand GCDS, menswear label Zegna, and fashion house Pucci, as well as announced an exclusive global partnership with French footwear and accessories brand Christian Louboutin for it to enter the eyewear market.