Marcolin and Skechers renew global eyewear licensing deal

Eyewear manufacturer Marcolin and American sneaker brand Skechers U.S.A. Inc. have announced the early renewal of their global eyewear licensing agreement.

The partnership, where Marcolin designs, manufactures and distributes worldwide Skechers sunglasses, eyeglasses and kids’ eyewear, started in 2014 and has been extended until December 31, 2030.

The Skechers optical and sunglass collections offer an array of styles for adults and children, from classic profiles to trending shapes and athletic-inspired designs, featuring vivid prints and patterns, bright pops of colour and unique temple treatments.

The Skechers Kids collection offers bright styles with rhinestones, along with sporty, playful looks for active adventures.

The licence renewal follows Marcolin’s extension of eyewear deals with Max&Co., Zegna, GCDS and Pucci in recent months and comes at a time when rumours are gaining pace that the group is preparing for a merger or sale.