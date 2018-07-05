Marcolin announces early renewal of eyewear license with Tod’s

Marcolin Group, one of the leading eyewear companies, has confirmed the early renewal of its licensing agreement to design, manufacture and distribute worldwide, Tod’s eyewear and sunglasses.

The licensing agreement first signed in 2008, has been extended for another 5 years, until the end of December 2023.

The Tod’s eyewear collection embodies the brand’s timeless elegance found in its luxury footwear and leather goods, and stays true to the brand’s ‘Made in Italy’ tradition.

The news comes as Tod’s unveiled its latest eyewear campaign featuring Kendall Jenner and Roberto Bolle.

The Marcolin portfolio includes Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Ermenegildo Zegna, Montblanc, Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, and Bally , which signed an exclusive licensing deal with the Italian group in June.

Images: courtesy of Tod’s