Marcolin announces global partnership with GCDS

Italian eyewear group Marcolin has confirmed a global partnership with clothing and accessories brand GCDS to design, produce and distribute the brand’s sunglasses and eyewear from 2020 to 2024.

The first collection manufactured by the Marcolin Group was unveiled during the GCDS catwalk show on September 21 during Milan Fashion Week and featured original, modern shapes and sporty, oversized wraparound frames, all embellished with the brand's maxi-sized logo.

The frames have been designed to embody GCDS’s experimental and street style aesthetics by combining sports lines, technical materials and vibrant colours.

Massimo Renon, chief executive of Marcolin Group, said in a statement: “We are proud to have entered into this agreement with GCDS, a young and versatile brand, a benchmark in the luxury street style field.

“With this partnership, Marcolin Group is taking a further step towards the diversification of its portfolio. We are certain that both groups will benefit from the positive synergies and proud to collaborate with GCDS in defining a strategy to strengthen the eyewear segment at an international level.”

Giordano Calza, chief executive of GCDS, added: “For us, this partnership represents an important expansion of GCDS’s accessory portfolio. We took the strategic decision to work alongside an Italian partner that is a worldwide eyewear leading company."

GCDS frames will be available from the beginning of April 2020 on the brand’s e-commerce and flagship stores, as well as a select number of e-commerce platforms. Worldwide distribution in the optical channel will take place in the second half of 2020.

