Marimekko and Crocs unveil limited-edition collaboration

Global footwear brand Crocs has unveiled a limited-edition collection with Finnish fashion and lifestyle design house Marimekko, launching on April 23.

The collection, which marks the first collaboration between the two brands, draws inspiration from the optimism and sense of playfulness at the core of both brands and features Marimekko’s signature Unikko print in different scales and colourways on multiple Crocs footwear styles.

Marimekko x Crocs collection campaign Credits: Marimekko / Crocs

The collaboration for adults and children includes Classic Clogs and Platform Clogs featuring the bold floral Unikko print, an abstraction of a flower print designed by Maija Isola in 1964.

To complement the footwear, the collection also includes matching accessories such as socks, the first-ever Crocs printed tote bag, and a Marimekko x Crocs five-pack of Jibbitz charms.

Marimekko x Crocs collection campaign Credits: Marimekko / Crocs

Matias Infante, vice president of global marketing at Crocs, said in a statement: "Our partnership with Marimekko highlights the shared values that define both of our brands - bold self-expression, unwavering authenticity, and unapologetic individuality.

“Together, we embrace the power of personalization, creating a space where comfort meets confidence, and where each person is empowered to express their truest selves without compromise."

Marimekko x Crocs collection Credits: Marimekko / Crocs

Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko, added: “The Marimekko x Crocs collaboration celebrates the positive energy and playfulness of both brands through beautiful and functional designs bringing together Marimekko’s iconic Unikko print and Crocs’ innovative footwear.

“Our lifelong mission at Marimekko is to bring joy to people’s everyday lives, and we are confident that this collection will bring that to many.”

The limited-edition Marimekko x Crocs collection will be available on crocs.com, at select Crocs stores and wholesale stockists worldwide from April 23.