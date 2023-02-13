Marimekko and Ikea unveil wellness-inspired collection

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has unveiled a limited-edition collection in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko inspired by Nordic nature, wellness, and self-care rituals.

The limited-edition ‘Bastua’ collection launches globally in March and consists of 26 products ranging from furniture to glassware and textiles in vibrant prints that celebrate the “pleasure and joy of self-care rituals”.

The starting point for the collection was rooted in self-care rituals and Nordic sauna, explains Ikea, with the collection being named ‘Bastua’ as it is a term used to describe sauna in the southern Swedish region of Småland, where Ikea was founded.

Image: Ikea x Marimekko

The collection spotlights “bold and beautiful patterns reflective of nature and the environment of sauna,” adds Ikea, and marks the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a brand collaboration. The prints include an elaborate rhubarb leaf motif, a floral design, colourful stripes and one inspired by woodcarving.

Pieces centre around the sauna lifestyle and include towels, robes, cushions, and side tables, as well as candles, glassware, trays, a shower curtain, a lantern light, and even a sauna bucket.

Image: Ikea x Marimekko

Henrik Most, creative leader at Ikea, said in a statement: “Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for Ikea as we are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the Bastua collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first.

“The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home.”

Image: Ikea x Marimekko

Rebekka Bay, creative director at Marimekko, added: “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the Bastua prints.

“Marimekko is committed to bringing joy to the everyday lives of people with its bold prints and designs, and we are excited to see this come true in collaboration with Ikea.”

The Ikea x Marimekko will be available in all Ikea stores and online from March.

Image: Ikea x Marimekko

Image: Ikea x Marimekko

Image: Ikea x Marimekko