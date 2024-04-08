Marimekko and Kalevala Jewelry to launch new collection

Finnish lifestyle and fashion house Marimekko is teaming up with Finnish jewellery company Kalevala Jewelry to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its iconic Unikko pattern designed by Maija Isola in 1964.

The limited-edition jewellery collection will feature Unikko-shaped jewellery handcrafted from 100 percent recycled silver at Kalevala Jewelry’s factory in Helsinki, Finland.

Emmakaisa Kirves, design director for ready-to-wear, bags and accessories at Marimekko, said in a statement: “Marimekko and Kalevala Jewelry share an ethos of timeless design, and we are truly excited to launch together a jewellery collection celebrating the iconic Unikko pattern.

“Known as a symbol for joy and creativity, the Unikko pattern receives a stunning expression in the hands of skillful jewellers at Kalevala Jewelry. By bringing together two beloved Finnish design companies, we can create something truly special, even surprising to our customers.”

Kalevala x Marimekko collection preview Credits: Marimekko

Aino Ahlnäs, creative director at Kalevala Jewelry, added: “Kalevala Jewelry and Marimekko both act as bold trailblazers in their respective fields. While Marimekko constantly pushes the boundaries of print design, Kalevala, on the other hand, breaks conventions in jewellery design with its sculptural pieces and designs that express powerful narratives.”

The Kalevala x Marimekko collection will be available at Marimekko and Kalevala Jewelry stores and websites, as well as retailers in selected markets from autumn 2024 onward.