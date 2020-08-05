Marimekko joins CFW for a digital pre-spring 2021 collection

Finnish design label Marimekko has announced it will present its pre-spring 2021 collection digitally at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CFW) on 12 August 2020.

The digital presentation will be set up in Marimekko's in-house printing factory in Helsinki, where over a million metres of fabric is used in its lifestyle collections. The colourful presentation will kick off Marimekko’s 70th anniversary year, and the focus will be on the brand’s iconic printmaking.

The pre-spring collection, named Art of Printmaking, will put a spotlight on the designer’s rich and varied legacy by bringing together some of the most notable prints with forward-looking new designs. CFW will also feature a selection of vintage pieces from the past as a show of respect for Marimekko’s commitment to “truly timeless and long-lasting design”.

CFW announced in June that its upcoming event, taking place 9 - 12 August, would be a new hybrid format, consisting of both physical and digital shows.

“This digital presentation at Copenhagen Fashion Week offers the perfect opportunity to launch Marimekko’s 70th anniversary year celebrations together with our community. Marimekko’s core values have always been founded on inclusivity, creativity and timelessness, all of which are beautifully highlighted in this new hybrid, more open format of Copenhagen Fashion Week,” said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko in a statement.

“In these unprecedented times, it is important to find new ways to inspire consumers as well as industry professionals, and we are happy to take part in one of the forerunning international fashion events in the world. We believe that fashion should be for everyone, so we would like to warmly invite our community to have a peek at our first ready-to-wear collection of 2021, and to discover the heart and soul of Marimekko – our Helsinki printing factory.

“Marimekko's mission is to empower people to be happy as they are and bring joy through our bold prints and colors, and this truly feels like the perfect event to do so.”