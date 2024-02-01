Marimekko teams up with Samsung on limited-edition collaboration

Finnish design house Marimekko has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with technology giant Samsung featuring its Unikko floral print, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

The collaboration will see Marimekko’s Unikko floral print showcases on a range of limited-edition lifestyle accessories for Samsung Galaxy products, including phone covers, earbud cases and watch wristbands.

The collection will be available from March onwards at Samsung’s e-tailers and retailers in selected markets, starting with the Nordic markets.

Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, chief marketing officer of Marimekko, said in a statement: “We at Marimekko have always appreciated beautiful and joyful everyday life. We are excited about our new collaboration with Samsung as it brings our bold patterns available as accessories and everyday art to also new audiences.

“Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness, and this way support our growth strategy, especially in international markets. In this collaboration with Samsung, we are particularly happy to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Unikko print.”

In addition, more than 40 iconic Marimekko designs will be available as artwork in the Samsung Art Store, a global subscription service available on The Frame TV that allows users to browse and set from a catalogue of over 2,300 artworks from the world’s most renowned museums, galleries, as well as design companies. The collection features prints from Maija Isola, Fujiwo Ishimoto, Katsuji Wakisaka, Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi and Maija Louekari.