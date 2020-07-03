Marine Serre and Y / Project big winners of the Andam awards

French designer Marine Serre and Y / Project, the brand of the Belgian Glenn Martens, are the big winners of the Andam awards. Serre will go home with 200,000 euros and Martens with 150,000 euros, Andam shared in a statement. An official statement from the organization is expected today.

The Pierre Bergé Prize was awarded to Mossi. As a result, the brand receives 100,000 euros. Mossi is a ready-to-wear brand that actively promotes haute couture training in deprived neighborhoods in Paris. The innovation prize worth 50,000 euros went to Tekyn this year. The start-up helps other companies to improve their production processes.

Second Andam award for Belgian Y / Project

Remarkably, Y / Project has already won prizes in 2017 during the Andam awards. The brand then won the top prize of 250,000 euros. Earlier, the Koché and Iris van Herpen brands also won an Andam Award.

Glenn Martens and Marine Serre have both won more awards during their careers. The Belgian Martens, for example, previously won the 'Designer of the Year' at the Belgian Fashion Awards 2018. Serre won the LVMH prize in 2017 and was nominated for The Fashion Awards of the British Fashion Council in the 'Urban Luxury' category.

The Andam Awards is a fashion competition for young design talent. The winner of the annually awarded Andam Grand Prix normally receives a cash prize of 250,000 euros and is accompanied by a fashion professional for a year. Martin Margiela was once the first winner of the prize.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.