Martha Stewart relaunching apparel on QVC

Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator and owner of the Martha Stewart brand has announced it is expanding the brand’s assortment with live social shopping company QVC, including the relaunch of the author and lifestyle expert’s apparel collection.

Martha Stewart Signature, her apparel line, will debut on QVC on March 31 and will feature pieces inspired by her “effortless aesthetic,” including jeans, blouses, and jackets.

In a statement, QVC said the collection will offer “timeless designs and understated elegance”. The products will be available exclusively across all QVC platforms beginning in March, followed by additional product drops throughout the year.

Stewart said: "I have always had a wonderful relationship with QVC where I am able to teach and inspire through stories and products.

"Each of these new collections reflect my passions and personal style. I am excited to bring these new offerings to the QVC customer and inspire them with beautiful, useful and well-made products."

The apparel line will be followed up with the return of Stewart’s new textile and décor collection, featuring bedding, lights, lanterns, wreaths and other outdoor living pieces, later in the spring.

Mara Sirhal, chief merchandising officer at QVC, added: "Martha has been a beloved member of the QVC family for many years, as well as one of our Q50 ambassadors, which we introduced last year. We are thrilled that she is continuing to grow her brand with us by bringing new collections to our customers.

"As America's most trusted lifestyle expert, Martha brings a wealth of knowledge and impeccable taste to everything she does. Her attention to detail, quality and functionality can be seen in every aspect of these collections. QVC is a shopping destination for women 50+ and we are proud to have someone who is living their age of possibility inspire our customers to live more beautifully in all aspects of their lives."