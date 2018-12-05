Maru Swimwear launches new ocean-friendly collection

British performance swimwear brand, Maru is partnering with the Sea Life Trust, a global charity dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and the marine life that lives within them, on a new range of eco swimwear that will help fund projects to reduce ocean plastic waste.

Maru, which has set itself a goal to make all their swimsuits from regenerated products by 2020, has launched the Black Pack, an eco swimwear range made from Econyl, a fibre made of 100 percent regenerated nylon fibre from pre and post-consumer waste, including ghost fishing nets, nylon scraps and carpet fluff found in our oceans.

The partnership will see the British swimwear brand donating 100 percent of profits from the new eco range to the Sea Life Trust to help fund its projects to tackle plastic pollution in our oceans.

David Allen, chief executive of Maru said in a statement: “We are all aware of the immense amount of work needed to protect our oceans from the intense pollution caused by plastic waste. I am delighted that Maru, alongside its partnership with Sea Life Trust, will join this battle on two fronts.

“Firstly, by manufacturing our Black Pack range from Econyl, which ensures we adopt a closed loop approach by recovering waste plastic and regenerating into something new. Secondly, by donating 100 percent of the profits from the sales of the Black Pack to the Sea Life Trust, to allow them to fund projects right across the globe.”

Maru commits to making all swimsuits using regenerated products by 2020

The Black Pack has two styles, the Shadow Vee Back and the Panther Ace Back, black one-piece styles featuring subtle use of mesh lifts with neon lining. Each style is available in pink and mojito and is priced 36.99 pounds.

Allen added: “This is only the start of Maru’s commitment to using Ecotech fabric right across our entire range, with the goal to have all our swimsuits made from regenerated products by 2020.”

Plastic pollution is a global issue, as every piece of plastic that has ever been made still exists in some form, with 8 million tonnes of plastic ending up in the ocean every year. If that wasn’t enough, much of the ocean plastic that breaks down into smaller, microplastics, ends up in our food chain.

Founded in Nottingham, Maru has been supplying swimmers with fashion-led performance swimwear for nearly 30 years. Every swimsuit is designed and developed in its UK facility plus all its fabrics are printed in the UK.

Images: courtesy of Maru Swimwear