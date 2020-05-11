Marvel partners with jewellery label GLD

Marvel Entertainment has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with jewellery brand GLD to adapt its superhero characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America into jewellery pieces.

The agreement will allow GLD access to Marvel’s catalogue of intellectual property, including characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to offer affordable, entry-level jewellery pieces as well as designs in solid gold with precious stones.

The GLD x Marvel collection will launch in late May with a price point ranging between 79 to 99 US dollars, with characters like Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Gamora and Groot represented by their faces, while other characters, such as Captain America are represented by their weapon or symbol.

GLD is also offering fans the opportunity to vote for which 10 characters or groups should be released first among Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Gamora, Groot, Loki, Vision, Venom, Hydra and Thanos.

“This is a major milestone for GLD,” explained GLD co-founder Christian Johnston in a statement. “As we approach this partnership with Marvel, we are proud to partner with one of the world’s most recognisable and legendary entertainment brands.”

Images: courtesy of GLD