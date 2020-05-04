Mary Katrantzou launches Mary Mare

London-based designer Mary Katrantzou has launched a bi-annual resort wear capsule collection, Mary-Mare, which will initially launch online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The all-year-round holiday capsule collection, which was sold to buyers during last year’s Paris market in June, has been in the pipeline for 18-months and offers the designer known for her iconic prints a chance to expand her size range, as the collection runs up to a UK size 24 / US 20.

Mary Mare is an “accumulation of the brands last decade alongside one’s desire to collect, amass and cherish a series of objects” with the prints described by the designer as a “cabinet of curiosities” in the brand’s press release, honing in on the success of its 10th anniversary’s postage stamp and sea shell inspired linear graphics.

The collection is aimed at completing the Mary Katrantzou muse’ wardrobe, with this debut capsule marking the brand’s first extension beyond its pre-existing in-house ready-to-wear collection, and forming part of its wider plan to broaden the Mary Katrantzou product offering, by allowing the Mary Katrantzou customer “new ways to embrace colour and print whilst they travel”.

Mary Katrantzou expands sizes with all-year round holiday capsule collection

Launching on May 4, the collection will be available from MaryKatrantzou.com and will feature all-natural pieces, with the exception of a small percentage of lycra for the swimwear, and has a focus on easy silhouettes with bold prints.

Postage stamps from exotic destinations have been emblazoned on cotton poplin, linen and silk twill across a series of day-to-night dresses, each nipped in via a contrasting belted waist tie. While separates follow the brands signature shirt and trouser silhouettes re-imagined in lighter fabrics.

There is also a series of ten dresses celebrating the brand’s graphic seashell print projected onto georgette and cotton voile on mini-dresses and kaftans shapes.

In addition to the apparel, Mary Katrantzou has also introduced newness in the form of swim lycra across six styles, each available in an adaptation of each print story. There are capped-sleeved scuba styles, bandeau bathing suits and two new bikini styles, which have been designed to offer “something for all body shapes and sizes”.

To complete the holiday collection is Mary Katrantzou first own-brand accessories capsule featuring two beach towels and three tote bags in seven colour and print options, as well as oversized raffia hats in rainbow shades or wrapped with silk scarves and a limited-edition collaboration with Sugerga trainers in the Mary Mare prints.

The Mary Katrantzou Mary Mare collection ranges in price from 145 to 1,595 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Mary Katrantzou