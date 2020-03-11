Matchesfashion launches new packaging

Luxury packaging company Delta Global has launched an innovative way for global luxury retailer Matchesfashion to increase its commitment to sustainability and responsible practices. The use of eco-friendly packaging is more important than ever before with the fashion industry taking action as it is estimated that 85 percent of textile waste in the US goes into landfills.

Fashion and beauty brands such as Estee Lauder and Burberry are all working hard to reduce their impact, with initiatives such as eliminating plastic lamination from boxes, introducing compostable materials and re-using packaging. Matchesfashion is leading the way in a collaborative partnership with Delta Global to rethink the production of its iconic marbled box and discreet Eco Luxe box.

Made from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified materials with a water-based finish, the boxes are 100 percent recyclable and reusable. Matchesfashion also ensured all its smaller packaging components, such as notes and returns slips were responsibly sourced and completely recyclable too.

In a statement, Lockyer added, “We were excited to work on this project with Matchesfashion. Packaging is one of the most important factors when reducing fashion’s environmental impact and it also acts as a powerful communication tool for portraying a brand’s core messages. We ensured that what we produced reflected a sustainable approach to luxury retail.”

Matchesfashion said the aim of the collaboration was to help reduce its environmental footprint as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible business. In a statement, Lucie Allen, head of logistics at Matchesfashion, said, “Over the past couple of years, our partnership within Delta Global has grown stronger with thanks to their dedicated team and a flexible approach which allows us to try new designs to find the right solution for our customers. Quality and creativity must be at the heart of any business we partner with to offer an exceptional customer experience and they offered a variety of eco-friendly alternatives and a wealth of experience in the sector.”

Having also partnered with Eco-Age, a consultancy firm, a collaborative consultancy method has enabled the Matchesfashion team to create bespoke solutions as part of a considered approach to responsible business practice. Delta Global’s role in manufacturing these boxes remains part of the firm’s dedication to providing packaging that enhances its key pillars of ‘luxury, sustainability, e-commerce and innovation’. It aims to build customer retention with its forward-thinking approach to help consumers reduce, re-use and recycle.

photo: courtesy of Champions UK PLC