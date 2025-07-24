Maximilian Raynor selected as UK winner for R|Elan Circular Design Challenge

Emerging British designer Maximilian Raynor, who made his solo debut at London Fashion Week in September 2024, will represent the UK in the final of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (RCDC), from smart fabric producer Reliance Industries Limited.

Raynor, who was tasked with presenting a collection “rooted in circular design principles,” is known for his use of experimental textiles, transforming waste from past collections into new fabric. Each of his collections is made from deadstock luxury materials, British wool roll ends, and vegan apple leather, and the brand also adopts cutting techniques that reduce or eliminate direct waste and prioritises rentals and reuse, with nearly 50 percent of its revenue coming from garment hires.

The British designer was named the UK winner by the UK jury, supported by the British Council, which included Chelsea Franklin, head of advanced concepts at Pangaia and Akanksha Kamath, editor and consultant, and former director and fashion features at Vogue India.

Joining Raynor in the final is Martina Boero, founder of Italian brand Cavia, who was selected by the EU jury held in Milan. Boero was praised for reimagining vintage, recycled, and deadstock materials into high-quality, eco-conscious garments. Representing the APAC and Beyond is Jesica Pullo, founder of Argentine-Italian fashion brand Biotico, which uses low-tech upcycling to transform post-consumer plastics and industrial waste into handcrafted art-couture, avoiding virgin materials and energy use.

While India will have three finalists: Radhesh Agrahari, founder of Golden Feathers, who turns chicken feather waste into the world’s sixth natural, biodegradable wool-like fibre; Rishabh Kumar, founder of Farak, whose label collaborates with rural artisans to craft products from handspun, handwoven organic cotton and natural dyes; and Varshne B, founder of Crcle, a circular fashion and lifestyle brand committed to sustainability through a 360-degree approach - from design to end-of-life, utilising innovative materials like Weganool, banana leather, stainless steel scraps, and post-consumer fabrics.

The RCDC final will be held at the upcoming edition of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in October. The winner of the design challenge will win seed funding of 14,000 pounds and a six-month bespoke mentorship with Orsola De Castro and the team at Estethica. Additionally, they will receive a standalone showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in March 2026.

Originally conceived in India, the RCDC award has grown into a global movement empowering young fashion designers and entrepreneurs to showcase pioneering innovations in circular fashion. This year, the platform received more than 190 applications from more than 10 countries, comprising a mix of organic entries and nominations through RCDC’s global network.

Jaspreet Chandok, group vice president of Reliance Brands Limited, said in a statement: "The evolution of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge into a global platform reflects our belief that meaningful progress in fashion must be collaborative, inclusive, and boundaryless.

“By bringing together talent from across India, the UK, EU, APAC and Beyond, CDC is not only spotlighting innovations rooted in sustainability, but also enabling cross-cultural exchange and global dialogue on circularity. It’s exciting to witness how a platform born in India is now shaping conversations and actions in the global fashion ecosystem. We’re proud to be championing this new wave of conscious creativity.”