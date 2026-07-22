Mbfw Madrid unveils new features for upcoming September edition

Madrid – Gearing up for its upcoming 84th edition, scheduled from September 14 to 19, the management of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFW Madrid) has revealed the line-up and key new features for the event. It remains to be seen whether this edition will mark a turning point for the organisation, which will be held entirely outside the Ifema exhibition centre.

Organised by Ifema Madrid with support from Madrid City Council, MBFW Madrid stands as the main event of the Spanish capital's Fashion Week. The new edition is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 14. The event will return to the city of Madrid, aiming to immerse it more than ever in the collections and proposals of its participating brands for the spring/summer 2027 season. These creations will be unveiled over seven days of presentations and runway shows, featuring up to 33 brands, designers and institutions. This edition will once again bring a host of changes and new features, affecting everything from the dates and locations to the line-up of participants.

Nebrija University's Communication and Arts Campus on Paseo de San Francisco de Sales in Madrid, Spain. Credits: Universidad de Nebrija.

These changes are part of the strategic plan presented by MBFW Madrid's management in late H1 2025 to mark its 40th anniversary. Delving into the details, the event will maintain its six-day format, consistent with the September 2025 and March 2026 editions. However, the schedule has been shifted forward in the week, starting on a Monday and concluding on a Saturday. A key feature of this agenda is the organisation's decision to move away from the Ifema facilities. This move aims to bring the runway closer to the city, with the event taking place entirely within Madrid's urban core, the 'central almond' area defined by the M-30 motorway.

“Over six days, the city will once again become the epicentre of Spanish fashion through a programme that combines talent, craftsmanship and new creative narratives,” stated the management of MBFW Madrid in a press release. This new edition will be marked by “the incorporation of new spaces that expand the event's usual boundaries.” The schedule will be “spread across three official venues, in addition to five exclusive locations in some of the city's most emblematic spaces.” The “most notable new feature” is that, taking over from the Ifema exhibition centre, the main part of the programme will be held at the “Communication and Arts campus of Nebrija University in Madrid - San Francisco de Sales, consolidating a more open, dynamic runway model connected to the heart of the city.”

Recognition for Hannibal Laguna, Agua by Agua Bendita and the Latin American Fashion Awards platform

While the winners of the 11 categories for the new awards, introduced by MBFW Madrid last March, are yet to be decided, the Madrid runway has confirmed the accolades for the upcoming edition. Designer Hannibal Laguna and Colombian brand Agua by Agua Bendita, by designers Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, will be honoured. The designer and brand have already been announced as the winners of the 'National Designer' and 'International Designer' awards, respectively, for this new edition of MBFW Madrid.

Designers Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, founders and creative directors of the brand Agua by Agua Bendita. Credits: Agua by Agua Bendita.

In addition to this, the organisation announced a new development last week. A 12th award, the 'Fashion Game Changers Recognition', has been added to the existing 11 prizes. This new distinction will honour the Latin American Fashion Awards platform, founded by Constanza Cavalli Etro and Silvia Argüello. The platform is a 'special guest' at the upcoming edition, as part of a collaboration that will bring the brand Agua by Agua Bendita to Madrid. The award recognises its “contribution to transforming the narrative of Latin American fashion and redefining Latin America's place within the global fashion system.”

Alvarno and Moisés Nieto return, Celia B and Antonio del Canto debut

Beyond the awards and recognitions from the organisation, the real stars of the upcoming edition will be the various creations and proposals presented by the participating brands and designers. There will be up to 33 runway shows scheduled for this September edition of MBFW Madrid. This figure is a slight decrease from the 40 shows in the September 2025 edition and the 42 activations, including shows and presentations, that took place during the last MBFW Madrid in March.

Official calendar for the September 2026 edition of MBFW Madrid. Credits: MBFW Madrid.

While the quality of the proposals is yet to be seen and assessed, there is already significant interest in the shows by several brands and designers. Adolfo Domínguez returns to the calendar after skipping the last edition of MBFW Madrid to show in Barcelona. The official programme also welcomes back designer Moisés Nieto and Barcelona-based designer Álex Rivière after various periods of absence. Palomo Spain will continue its 10th-anniversary celebrations. Other notable shows include Redondo Brand by Jorge Redondo and Alvarno by creative duo Álvaro Castejón and Arnaud Maillard. Also noteworthy are the official debuts on the Madrid runway of the brand Celia B and Andalusian designer Antonio del Canto, following their participation in the MBFW Madrid Ego programme.

Precisely in relation to this, the circuit for Spain's emerging fashion talent will once again conclude the September edition of MBFW Madrid, this time on a Saturday. A total of six emerging fashion brands will present their collections, a reduction from the traditional 10 that previously made up the Ego programme. These shows, like most of this edition's events, will take place at the Nebrija University campus on Paseo de San Francisco de Sales in Madrid. This location will be the epicentre of an edition with main venues including the Arganzuela Crystal Palace greenhouse and the Crystal Gallery at the Palacio de Cibeles. From these three hubs, this edition of MBFW Madrid will span the city. Several unique shows are scheduled across different locations: UDIT students will present at the Círculo de Bellas Artes; Juan Vidal at the Hotel Palace; Palomo Spain at the Parque del Oeste rose garden; Redondo Brand in the gardens of the Vista Alegre palace; and Alvarno aims for a dazzling return to the official MBFW Madrid calendar at the Royal Collections Gallery.

Designers Álvaro Castejón and Arnaud Maillard, creative directors of Alvarno. Credits: Alvarno.

The detailed schedule of participants is as follows. On September 14, shows will be held by Pedro del Hierro; Simorra; Adolfo Domínguez; and UDIT students. On September 15, the line-up includes Juan Vidal; Agua by Agua Bendita; Celia B; Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada; Hannibal Laguna; Álex Rivière; and Palomo Spain. On September 16, shows will be presented by Moisés Nieto; Ernesto Naranjo; Baro Lucas; Acromatyx; and Álvaro Calafat. The event will continue on Thursday 17 with shows from Odette Álvarez; Malne; Antonio del Canto; Isabel Sanchís; and Redondo Brand. On Friday 18, the schedule features Maison Mesa; Custo Barcelona; Lola Casademunt by Maite; Yolancris; and Alvarno. Finally, the Ego shows on Saturday, September 19 will feature fashion students from Nebrija University and emerging brands Apolineo Studio; Biyeyemente; Cotes; Isabel Is My Name; Karla Aguilar; and Miss Take.

“The opening day will be held at the Arganzuela Crystal Palace greenhouse, a new venue that aims to project a fresh image for the first day of the runway,” stated the management of MBFW Madrid. From there, the events will move to “the Palacio de Cibeles,” which will host them “with a revamped format,” and finally to the “Communication and Arts Campus of Nebrija University in Madrid - San Francisco de Sales.” This new location “is also incorporated as a new venue” for the runway. The event will conclude on Saturday 19 with a “closing day for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid,” also hosted by Nebrija University, which “will be dedicated to the Ego platform, the key space for the new generation of Spanish designers” at MBFW Madrid.