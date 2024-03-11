MCM launches debut Ramadan collection

German luxury fashion brand MCM has unveiled its first Ramadan capsule collection in creative collaboration with Dubai-based “tastemaker” and creative consultant Hanan Houachmi.

The capsule collection aims to offer a contemporary approach to modest dressing for Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, by integrating the DNA of MCM with a shirt dress, hooded kaftan dress and wide-leg trousers crafted in a lightweight fabric in MCM's Lauretos monogram all-over print.

MCM Ramadan collection Credits: MCM by Francesco Scotti

The line has been designed to style with MCM’s signature diamond buckle belt, a Lauretos silk scarf printed on both sides in Chambray blue, and the Himmel shoulder bag in Italian satin and natural Nappa adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The Ramadan collection was created in collaboration between Houachmi, MCM creative director Katie Chung, and Sabine Brunner, global commercial and brand officer and president of MCM Global AG, to respect the traditions around the Muslim holiday while “pushing creative boundaries and innovation in design”.

MCM Ramadan collection Credits: MCM by Francesco Scotti

Commenting on the collection, Houachmi said in a statement: “I am grateful for the trust extended by the entire MCM team, especially as a modest Arab woman contributing to discussions on Ramadan Collection developments.”

To celebrate the collection, MCM tapped influencer Leena Al Ghouti to star in the campaign shot by photographer Francesco Scotti.

The collection is available via MCM’s website and in selected stores, including its London flagship on Conduit Street and Dubai, Kuwait, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore.