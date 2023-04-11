MCM launches first men's fragrance

German luxury fashion brand MCM has launched its first-ever fragrance for men in collaboration with Interparfums after signing a 10-year licensing deal with the company in 2019.

MCM Onyx, described as a “futuristic woody fougère born from the fusion between luxury craftsmanship and new-tech perfumery,” aims to inspire energy, empowerment and strength with its blend of ginger and spices and lavender with earthy but smooth notes of warm wood.

Sabine Brunner, president of MCM, said in a statement: “This design is at heart of MCM DNA, epitomizing the free spirit of travel. We are excited about this new fragrance that takes our tribe of 21st century digital nomads on a transcending journey from ingredient to sentiment, fragrance to feeling and note to emotion.”

The new fragrance is housed in MCMs ‘Stark’ backpack, the house’s award-winning bottle design, which has been given a black and dark grey colourway with gunmetal accents.

Image: MCM; Onyx Eau de Parfum

The scent itself is a vegan formula, adds MCM, made up of more than 79 percent biodegradable ingredients, and over 89 percent of its ingredients are created using green chemistry principles. In addition, it claims that more than 72 percent of its sustainably sourced Naturals Together ingredients “make a positive social impact on local communities all over the world”.

For instance, the ginger used is handpicked by independent farmers in Nigeria, while the lavender is harvested in Provence, France, through a diversification programme developed to ensure a higher and more regular income for local farmers in the area, and the vetiver comes from growers at Agri-Supply Co., in Debouchette, Haiti.

MCM Onyx is available now in MCM boutiques and on the brand's website, with a global launch planned for May. Prices start at 55 pounds / 63 euros / 73 US dollars for 30 ml.