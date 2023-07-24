MCM unveils Crocs collaboration fronted by Lindsay Lohan

German luxury fashion house MCM has unveiled a collaboration with footwear brand Crocs, a new Mega Crush Clog, with a campaign fronted by actress Lindsay Lohan.

The limited-edition MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog combines unique design codes of both brands, elevating the clog with the signature maximalism of the German fashion house taking inspiration from its Fursten belt bag.

In the press release, MCM said the collaboration presents “an inimitable aesthetic that’s made from freedom - freedom of movement and freedom of expression. Combining MCM’s vision for genderless, ageless and seasonless design with Crocs’ DNA of innovation, comfort and fun”.

Available in two collectable colourways, featuring black, gold and white and white and silver, the platform clog is fitted with a mini zip pouch, which can be attached and detached over the facade of each shoe or worn as an accessory. The shoe also includes additional personalisation options with new Jibbitz charms, including the MCM logo, while the heel part of the clog is embellished with a Visetos strap with signature Stark studs.

MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog Credits: MCM

To launch the collaboration, MCM has tapped actress Lindsay Lohan to star in a campaign that depicts a surreal universe where virtual meets reality. Shot against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyscrapers, the campaign sets two icons alongside Lohan, the MCM’s Cognac Visetos Trunks with the new Mega Crush Clogs.

Commenting on starring in the campaign, Lohan said: “I was honoured when asked by MCM to partner on their latest collaboration with Crocs. The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic.

“The shoe combines style, versatility, and comfort—all important to me when choosing the perfect fashion accessory. It was an extra special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!”

The limited-edition MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog will be available in select MCM stores and online, as well as in selected wholesale partners worldwide.

MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog Credits: MCM