Megahype collaboration: Supreme and Corteiz rule the streetwear world

US streetwear giant Supreme and British streetwear brand Corteiz, known for its guerrilla marketing and limited edition collection drops, have joined forces. Cortez fuelled the hype surrounding the collaboration with a short teaser video on the social media platform Instagram.

The time-lapse video, which was published by the Corteiz account 'crtz.rtw' on Monday, showed an advertising space, where a poster with the brand's logo in white letters on a red background - the Supreme colours - was displayed. The Corteiz logo was further framed with the words "Supreme rules the World".

This dual logo is also the centrepiece of the collaboration and is used for a T-shirt and hoodie, both of which were available at a London pop-up on 21 December, the location of which was announced via clues in an Instagram story. The T-shirt is also available via the Supreme online shop.

About Corteiz

Corteiz drew attention to itself through various guerrilla marketing campaigns and encouraged its mainly young target group to set off en masse in search of secret locations to get hold of the brand's coveted pieces.

One campaign in particular, dubbed "da Great Bolo Exchange", stood out and made the London brand internationally famous in January 2022. Corteiz asked followers to come to the meeting point in a branded jacket to swap it for a puffer jacket from Corteiz. Popular brands such as Stone Island, Moncler and Canada Goose, as well as Supreme, were particularly popular on this occasion.

In addition to these promotions, the brand also offers pieces such as tracksuits, jackets and accessories in limited drops in its own online shop.

This year, the brand was nominated in the 'New Establishment Menswear' category at the Fashion Awards organised by the British Fashion Council. However, the British-Jamaican designer Bianca Saunders ultimately won the award.