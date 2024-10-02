Melanie DiSalvo launches post-mastectomy lingerie brand

Fashion manufacturing veteran Melanie DiSalvo, who has served as a product development consultant for more than 15 years, has launched a new lingerie brand offering post-surgery undergarments to help women feel comfortable and confident after a mastectomy.

Nu:titty is launching with three bra styles, all with front closures and the proper compression needed for most patients postoperative. The bras have been designed to prevent elastic digging or poking into sensitive healing skin while allowing for more stretching and breathability than other sports bras or compression bras.

Each bra comes with a pair of matching underwear to complete the experience of shopping for a lingerie set.

DiSalvo spent over fifteen years consulting on supply chain, product development and ethical manufacturing for designers, including Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Tory Burch, and giants like Macy's, Walmart and Target, and following her prophylactic bilateral mastectomy in 2023, she wanted to launch a lingerie label designed for comfort and optimal healing, while also being fashionable.

Commenting on her new brand, DiSalvo said in a statement: "To be candid, women getting a mastectomy are losing a piece of themselves, not just physically but emotionally.

"For many of these women, shopping for a new bra begins to feel symbolic of the loss of femininity they are feeling. I created Nu:titty, based on my own struggle and desire to just want to feel 'normal' again through the surgery process."

To launch Nu:titty, DiSalvo has collaborated with renowned fashion photographer Erez Sabag on a campaign featuring models who have all had different types of breast reconstructions post-mastectomy to demonstrate how Nu:titty will fit on any chest.

The models featured in the campaign include Lilith, who received a DIEP Flap Surgery and Dowry, who chose to have implants following her bilateral mastectomy.

Nu:titty will add additional styles to be worn at different stages in recovery in November.