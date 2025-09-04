Mens- and womenswear trends FW26/27

In a well attended seminar, Tatiana Aldrich, client and trend consultant at trend forecasting agency WGSN, presented three macro trends for mens- and womenswear along with key items that will inform the autumn/winter season 2026/27. FashionUnited has summarised the highlights of each macro trend and theme.

1) Geo-logic

The first macro trends deals with climate challenges as unpredictable weather becomes the new normal and traditional boundaries between autumn/winter and spring/summer seasons are blurring. This translates to more stories about versatile and adaptable wardrobes, something that works year-round for travel, for home and also for the unexpected as well. Geo-logic is characterised by an earth-first approach along with lower impact fabrics and irregular textures. Tech blends with nature and sparks an innovative aesthetic.

Among the key colours for menswear are Sepia, Transformative Teal, Steel Blue, Sea Kelp, Primal Green and Amber Hale among the grounded, more practical colours, complemented by Tranquil Blue, Electric Sepia, Fresh Purple, Lavender, Green Glow and Electric Indigo, blending nature and surrealism.

Menswear themes: Off-Season, City Prepper and Phantasmagoria

Off-Season is about a globally inspired versatile style with sporty casual looks, polos and suit jackets and collections that work for both cool months and the next summer as well; longevity is key for this story.

City Prepper is all about adaptability with the unpredictable city weather at its center - jackets with a quick-dry technology and wind-resistant finishes for example, everything that can be layered and uses mutual colours and industrial landscapes in it. “Use beautiful stories and layering in the way that you can work in the office. And then you can commute to the office or back home. So take the commuter as the main story for this trend,” explains Aldrich.

Phantasmagoria speaks to the macro-geologic trend by channeling the spirit of creative experimentation and surrealism. “We will see a world shaped by the new realities both in weather patterns but also in technology and phantasmagoria,” says Aldrich, elaborating that more difficult, bizarre and fantastical elements will reflect the kind of strangeness and unpredictability of nature and of the environment.

City Prepper is one of the menswear themes FW26/27. Credits: Simone Preuss for FashionUnited

Womenswear themes: Off-Season, Techminimal and Post-Nature Party

The key colours in womenswear are Red Earth, Green Glow, Primal Green, Fresh Purple, Electric Fuchsia and Electric Indigo on the brighter spectrum and Digital Mist, Sepia, Dusted Ochre, Soft Grass, Transformative Teal and Black for earthy tones. “[The trend] shows how you can bring springtime to autumn and winter … so winter silhouettes appear in summer hues when tropical trees emerge,” states Aldrich.

The Off-Season micro trend is characterised by hybridisation, fluid, light-weight fabrics and adaptability while City Prepper from menswear translates to the refined and elegant Techminimal for women: It is about anti-luxury fused with real performance and a wardrobe that feels refined and elegant but also still helps the wearer be ready for sudden weather changes. Overall, this theme fosters movement and comfort. Post-Nature Party taps into hypertextures, glow-in-the-dark, nature-inspired finishes but also spirituality and an ode to nature.

“We are looking at drawing inspiration from nature, from the materials of nature and human qualities, as well as the mysteries and ever-changingness of nature,” sums up Aldrich the Geo-logic macro trend.

2) Kintentional

The second macro trend, Kintentional, embraces historical opulence and crafted apparel while championing calming, comforting design; the human-made and the imperfect as an antidote to AI, sameness and perfectionism culture. It focuses on fostering connections between people, and different products and environments. “It is about adaptable, craft-driven design and also engineering resonance strategies. People will try to understand what is actually real and meaningful to them. And for this, we can expect natural hand-crafted aesthetics and tactile fabrics as a controlling, comforting force,” states Aldrich.

Micro trends are Restorative Comfort, Secret Tryst and Modern Heritage for menswear with key colours being Olive Stone, Chocolate Sauce, Sustained Grey, Robust Red, Classic Navy and Black on the muted and mature side, complemented by contemporary shades like Wax Paper and Optic White and brights like Lava Red, Cocoa Powder, Pink Frost and Fresh Purple.

Tatiana Aldrich of trend forecaster WGSN at the August 2025 edition of IFCO. Credits: Simone Preuss for FashionUnited

Menswear themes: Restorative Comfort, Secret Tryst and Modern Heritage

For Restorative Comfort, Aldrich recommends quilted silhouettes and soothing textures and loose shapes for styling, referencing loungewear and sleepwear. “But add a little bit of futurism so this will result in collections that are both cosy but also cosy utility. Clothing that feels protective, indulgent and functional at its core,” she recommends.

Secret Tryst explores confidence and vulnerability at the same time, blending masculine with decorative elements. Designs can evolve familiar key items of tailoring and lounge wear and give them an interesting context through trim or texture.

Modern heritage is about craft and its influence, shared histories. “Start with recognisable shapes like tracksuits or workwear, and transform them with raised up links, textured paneling and also hand-finished techniques,” states Aldrich.

Womenswear themes: Restorative Comfort, New Mod and Renaissance of Real

Coming to womenswear, key colours are tinted and dusted hues with Wax Paper, Pink Frost, Blue Aura, Robust Grey, which are combined with soft, earthy neutrals like Olive Stone and Sustained Grey. Shades like Golden Hour, Robust Red, Cocoa Powder, Nostalgic Pink, Lava Read and Black can be used for grounding and foundational stories.

Micro trend Restorative Comfort talks about mental health and well-being, channeling comfort, healing and protectiveness. In clothing, this story creates an enveloping, layered silhouette. “Use contrasting textures and tone combinations to keep this looking fresh and new,” recommends Aldrich, along with natural, low-impact fibres that are non-wasteful or certified recycled.

New Mod is fresh and interesting, delving into rebellious mod energy. Retro, timely, bold, heartening, and also peaceful rebellion. The mini dress works for this micro trends, as well as swing coats with three-quarter sleeves, midi plaits, full-length shirts, parkas, hoodies, jackets and retro jacket tops. “This one is all about heritage, but with attitude,” states Aldrich.

Last but not least, Renaissance of Real. “Especially in front of the backdrop of AI evolving, people will come more and more to terms with the craft and with the real as well. So take inspiration from history and the creative arts, evolve craft to be more monumental and opulent“ recommends Aldrich. Velvet, damask and fabric-coloured buttons to heighten a sense of richness will work well. A more grounded craft direction, volume, and also statement-making decorations. “Also focus on cinched waists. This one is very, very important as waist focus is a macro trend for the upcoming seasons,” reveals Aldrich.

3) Empowered Play

The third macro trend, Empowered Play, revolves around the notion of play as self-expression. It allows for themes of eccentricity and unusual mixes, coupled with the freedom and simplicity of mundane anonymity. Thoughtful and resourceful designs result in clever classics and timeless treasures according to Aldrich’s introduction. “The boundaries between fun and function are dissolving. We will be talking a lot about function, but in a different context,” she adds.

The macro trend stands for optimism, creativity and the power of surprise in every aspect of design. Sustainability is woven throughout with recyclable, reusable and modifiable designs to extend the lifespan and reduce waste.

Menswear themes: Play, Commutility, The Chic of the Norm and Surreal for Real

The four menswear themes are Power Play, Community, The Chic of the Norm and Surreal for Real. The key colour themes continue with less expected combinations like saturated brights and bold midtones such as Crimson, Electric Orange, Raspberry Pink and Soft Plum contrasted with Future Grey, White Aura, Chalk, Soft Grass, Classic Navy and Tranquil Teal.

The first micro trend, Power Play, reframes the suit as a statement of strength of a new generation. Against the backdrop of streetwear, sportswear and relaxed dressing, tailoring has been discovered as a new form of the joy of dressing up. “Power Play is about rediscovering tailoring as a tool for confidence and also the presence in the modern day,” says Aldrich.

Commutility is all about heritage shapes - overcoats and button-downs, satin and upgraded adjustable trims - a certainty for classics, softer than the previous theme.

While The Chic of the Norm is similar to Restorative Comfort, the latter is more about sleep, downtime and softness. This theme is about elevating the everyday and pushing materials further into luxury.

While Surreal for Real is similar to Phantasmagoria, it is not about fantastical escapism and dreamlike access, it is more grounded while also being more playful than surreal. It reminds one of rock styling where effort hides beneath the appearance of nonchalance. Base colours, shapes and materials are key, turtlenecks and green-blue combinations make this theme more interesting.

Womenswear themes: Playful Simplicity, Street-Storical, Cult Classics and Jarring Pairings

Coming to womenswear, the micro trends are Playful Simplicity, Street-Storical, Cult Classics and Jarring Pairings; key colours are Steel Blue, Chalk, Dusted Ochre, Bright Emerald, Cherry Lacquer, Green Glow, Tranquil Blue, Classic Navy, Crimson, Circular Grey, Optic White and Black.

Just like Power Play reworks the suit for menswear, Playful Simplicity works minimal forms into something striking and joyful for womenswear. “Keep designs minimal in construction but maximal in visual impact. Explore mono-materials and momentum approaches. Also, unseen finishes would be great for this story,” advises Aldrich.

As the name of the next theme, Street-Storical, suggests, it is a hybrid where function meets expression. Basically streetwear styling with historically driven inspirations, using patterns, volume, sleeves, cinched waists, lots of ruffles and exaggerated colours, maybe rendered in unusual fabrics like denim, technical fabrics or casual sporty ones. “It is all about opposites, like heritage volume with streetwear age or creating looks that feel resourceful, bold, and also globally resonant,” sums up Aldrich.

What is The Chic of the Norm in menswear is Cult Classics for womenswear. But while for menswear, the theme is more about chic style, for womenswear it is about quality, durability and long-term design. Inspiration can be taken from 90s archives and designers with updated straight-back staples, like varsity jackets made from luxury yarns.

Jarring Pairings has the same spirit of playfulness as the menswear theme Surreal for Real, but with stronger emphasise on self-expression and nostalgia. The feeling is of childhood dressing up — layering and clashing, a recontextualised wardrobe. Contrasting textures with different patterns and silhouettes is important, as well as using shrunk proportions like cropped sleeves and rounded details.

Key items

Lastly, Aldrich spoke about the key items for mens- and womenswear across different styles and categories.

WGSN for IFCO: Key items FW 26/27. Credits: Simone Preuss for FashionUnited.

In menswear, there will be lots of vintage, vintage-wide textures and heavyweight fabrics with a focus on versatility and a smart casual feel as well. Crewneck sweaters represent a soft utility aesthetic, as well as heavyweight and textured jerseys, also washed-out finishes. For a clubhouse look, hoodies work, also retro with waistbands, collegiate logos, and oversized styles. Half-zip tops are ideal for city dressing while graphic t-shirts have been the key trend for several seasons already.

For shirts and woven tops, commuter-friendly office shirts, modern heritage shirts, off-season resort shirts, dress shirts and quirky button-downs will be key. When it comes to pants, AW 26/27 will bring barrel-legged, slouchy, cropped pleated and flared-leg pants as well as baggy cargos.

For outerwear, heirloom aviator jackets, field jackets, bomber jackets and Harrington jackets will be key, as well as trench coats. When it comes to tailoring, the easy double-breasted blazer with two or more buttons will stand out, maybe even in plush fabric, as well as the slouchy suit.

The key items for womenswear have an overall more modern aesthetic. In the cut & sew category, Aldrich mentioned the fleece jacket, the country club sweatshirt, the floaty dress, the smart polo and the sports jersey. Among woven tops, the boho tunic, the material mix shirt, the tailored mod shell, the romantic ruffle blouse and the slim suede shirt as stand outs.

Skirts become fit-and-flared in mid length, A-lines in suede, ornate and tiered, mod minis or even winter sarongs. Among pants, there is an ankle focus, plush, smart cargos, barrel-legs and relaxed tailored slacks. For dresses, there is the luxe mini, the tea dress for demure dressing, the drop waist dress, soft volume dress and the sculpted shoulder dress.

Last but not least, for jackets and outerwear, after the boyfriend jeans, now we have the boyfriend coat, also the fashion raincoat, the hyper texture coat, the new mod coat and the track jacket.