Menswear accessories trends for Spring/Summer 2021

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential accessories directions from the Men’s international catwalk events set to impact Spring Summer 2021 and beyond.

Men’s accessories come with high levels of functionality combined with a refined approach to material and finishing. Infused with trending minimalist, artisanal and global influences, bags, belts, soft accessories and components blend practical solutions with directional design appropriate for the contemporary man.

The Slouch Backpack

Functional accessories refocus on the comfort factor as backpacks adopt oversized, slouchy shapes in soft handled fabrications. Roomy proportioned silhouettes are lightly padded or rendered in butter soft leathers for a sleeker look. Self-trims and pared-back hardware channel a more sophisticated take on utilitarian aesthetics.

The Safety Belt Trim

Belts and bag components reference outdoor and extreme sports with reinforced woven straps fastened by heavy duty safety clips and clasps. Single and self-colour ways in neutral or bold athletic statement shades, contemporise utility pieces, for a practical yet premium appeal with an urban edge.

The Fashion Rain Hat

The classic bucket hat is updated for SS21, incorporating transeasonal elements that prolong its longevity. Designs accommodate changeable weather conditions with rainproof technical fabrications and wide, protective brims, extended to shield the neck come rain or shine. Global-inspired prints and patchwork constructions add new interest to surfaces, elevating a core piece to fashion-forward status.

