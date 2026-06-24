Menswear trends that have gone from catwalk to cart

Menswear is entering a new phase of transformation, supported by the latest market signals. The search engine Lyst, considered one of the world's largest fashion search portals with over 160 million annual users, has tracked searches in recent weeks to identify which trends have moved from the menswear shows to the shopping cart.

Behind the figures, a shift in mindset is emerging. An increasing number of menswear consumers are expanding their stylistic repertoire, exploring new references and showing a willingness to experiment with codes that until recently seemed foreign to their usual wardrobe.

Return of skinny trousers

After years of oversized proportions dominating, the demand for men's slim and skinny trousers and jeans has grown by +25 percent month-over-month on Lyst. The trend is supported on the catwalk. Among the most recent proposals from the Italian brand Prada, noticeably tighter silhouettes stood out, confirming an aesthetic shift that is beginning to solidify in both the industry and consumer behaviour.

Prada spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Bespoke tailoring

Men's tailoring is strengthening its position as one of the strongest categories for the summer. Demand for double-breasted suit jackets grew by +33 percent month-over-month, far exceeding the +13 percent increase recorded for single-breasted models. Pleated trousers are also experiencing a more pronounced surge. Demand has more than doubled since 2025, with a +110 percent increase, indicating a growing preference for a more structured aesthetic.

Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Summer of flip-flops

Demand for men's flip-flops increased by +41 percent month-over-month, making them one of the fastest-growing footwear categories. Brands with the highest demand volume on Lyst include Saint Laurent, Cos, Havaianas and Auralee.

(From left to right) Polimoda Graduation Show, Garcias, Shinyakozuka, Street Fashion Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Vans solidifies its comeback

Demand for Vans has grown by +38 percent year-over-year, driven by renewed interest in skate-inspired footwear. The trend transcends the mass market and is gaining ground in luxury, where aesthetic codes linked to this culture continue to gain relevance.

Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Proof of this is the Combi, the new silhouette presented by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton. Its design clearly references the imagery that Vans helped to establish and confirms the influence of skatewear on the collections of major fashion houses.

Camouflage returns to the street

The military print is establishing itself as one of the key proposals of the season, with a renewed interpretation that stood out particularly on the Ralph Lauren SS27 catwalk in its most playful version.

Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Beyond this aesthetic update, camouflage demonstrates a remarkable ability to adapt to different styles and product categories, reaffirming its relevance as a constantly evolving classic. This relevance is also reflected in the market, where the demand for camouflage-print garments has seen a +21 percent month-over-month growth, showing sustained consumer interest.

(From left to right) Vetements SS26 - ready-to-wear, Juun J SS26 - ready-to-wear and Lessico Familiare FW26 - menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Hot pink wins colour battle

Hot pink is establishing itself as the colour of the summer according to Lyst data, which records the largest weekly increase in colour searches within menswear. On the catwalk, the colour recently appeared in the collections of Prada, Ralph Lauren and Saul Nash during Milan Fashion Week.

(From left to right) Garcias spring/summer 2027 menswear, Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2027 menswear, Street Fashion spring/summer 2027 menswear, Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027, menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The rise coincides with the presence of pink-toned boots on the pitches of the World Cup.

Florian Wirtz’s personalized Adidas football boots for the World Cup Credits: Adidas

Scarves in midsummer

Yellow is also gaining ground, with a day-by-day increase following the latest Ralph Lauren show.

In the midst of a heatwave, one of the season's most unexpected trends is the rise of men's scarves. Demand for this category has increased by +10 percent month-over-month, defying the logic of high summer temperatures.

Their current use has little to do with the traditional way of wearing them. Scarves are being reinterpreted as cravats, tied at the waist over trousers or even as accessories hanging from a bag. Among the most sought-after models are the silk versions by Kapital, CP Company and Emilio Pucci.