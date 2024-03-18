Merrell and Sweaty Betty collaborate on a hiking collection

Wolverine Worldwide sister brands, outdoor footwear brand Merrell and British activewear retailer Sweaty Betty have joined forces for the first time on an exclusive outdoor hiking capsule collection for women.

Launching on March 25 on Merrell’s website and then on Sweaty Betty from April 2, the collaboration is in celebration of “sisterhood empowerment, and the boundless wonders of nature,” explains both brands in the press release.

The collection aims to “redefine outdoor fashion and functionality like never before,” and features apparel, footwear and accessories.

Merrell and Sweaty Betty hiking collaboration Credits: Merrell/Sweaty Betty

Lindsey Lindemulder, vice president of marketing at Merrell, said in a statement: “We know women are willing to try all sorts of methods when it comes to self-care and, together, our brands are championing the solution that the most available, long-term form of self-care is getting outside and moving your body.

“This year, we’re rallying around a celebration of sisters and togetherness – whether that’s your actual sister or your community, women are able to refresh and treat themselves when spending time with each other outdoors.”

The head-to-toe capsule collection incorporates elemental summer utility through the re-enforcement of fabrics and functionality and features Merrell’s new versatile ‘Moab Speed 2’ shoe, "designed to make you rethink what hiking footwear looks and feels like,” alongside the sporty ‘Speed Fusion Web’ sandal.

Merrell and Sweaty Betty hiking collaboration Credits: Merrell/Sweaty Betty

There are also unique versions of Sweaty Betty’s best sellers, including Swifty Workout Tank, Power Bra, Power Cargo Short, Power Cargo Workout Legging, Athlete Seamless Workout Tee, 2-in-1 Hiking Jacket, Convertible Hiking Pant and Whisper Anorak, as well as the Merrell ‘Crest 8L Sling’ bag and ‘Crest 1.5L Lumbar Pack’.

Catherine Tooke, chief product officer at Sweaty Betty, added: "We followed the creative direction of 'rewilding' which translates into a safari-inspired collection that manifests into a high concept collection of functional activewear, focused on the outdoors.

“The fearless, instinctive approach to bold colours and prints results in an explosion of cloths, saturated materials and texture."