Messi launches debut fragrance

Footballing superstar Leo Messi has unveiled his debut fragrance, Messi Eau de Parfum, which will distributed by beauty industry leader Sheralven in the US exclusively in JCPenney.

Developed with globally sourced ingredients, the scent features top notes of cardamom and wild cypress, contrasted by warm notes of leather and cedarwood with hints of vanilla, and comes in a navy-blue glass bottle with the Messi logo.

Commenting on the fragrance, Messi said in a statement: “I have always been passionate about fragrance, and I am extremely excited to produce my very own signature scent.

“This is truly a unique and inspirational fragrance, in a personalised bottle, for all fans around the world.”

Steven Koss, president and chief executive of Sheralven, added: “We’re thrilled Game On Product Group has chosen Sheralven to launch Leo Messi’s signature fragrance in North America, and JCPenney will be our exclusive US retail partner, ensuring this partnership will make it the GOAT of fragrance launches.

“As Messi’s signature scent, it is sure to be embraced by millions of devoted US fans as the embodiment of his competitive essence, a men’s fragrance that inspires confidence and exudes a winning spirit. We are confident that with his devoted fan base, we will hit the projected retail sales of 100 million US dollars by 2026.”

Leo Messi releases his first fragrance, Messi Eau de Parfum distributed by beauty industry leader, Sheralven Credits: Sheralven

The fragrance will be available in over 600 JCPenney stores in the US and Puerto Rico, and at jcpenney.com, beginning this October. The 3.4-oz./100 ml eau de parfum will retail for 72 US dollars, alongside a gift set for 88 US dollars that also includes an 8.5-oz./250 ml body wash and Messi logo toiletry bag.

A dedicated Messi fragrance display has also been created for the front of every JCPenney Beauty location to promote the new scent.

Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising and supply chain officer at JCPenney, added: “When Leo Messi announced he was going to launch a signature scent in 2024, we knew immediately it would resonate with our customer.

“Messi is a global icon with an extensive and diverse fan base that bridges generations, so when JCPenney Beauty was selected to be the exclusive US retailer for the Messi fragrance, we were thrilled. We know our customers will absolutely love his new fragrance.”