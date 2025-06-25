MFW Men's SS26 showcased a “lifestyle-led approach to dressing”

Milan Men’s Fashion Week spring/summer 2026, which took place from June 20 to 24, was “less about trends and more about lifestyle,” according to Simon Longland, fashion buying director at Harrods.

“With several key players absent from the official schedule, this edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week relied heavily on presentations,” said Longland. “But what emerged was a renewed focus on sartorial finesse, technical fabrics, and a lifestyle-led approach to dressing. Italy continues to lead when it comes to mastering elegance, material innovation, and the needs of a sophisticated, grown-up customer.”

Brioni, spring/summer 2026, menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What were your favourite collections this season?

Brioni, Dunhill, and Dolce & Gabbana delivered some of the strongest menswear collections this season. Each offered a distinct perspective rooted in excellence: Brioni for its effortless elegance, Dunhill for a modern yet timeless take on tailoring, and Dolce & Gabbana for the confidence and charm that defined every look.

Dunhill SS26 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week Credits: Dunhill

Best presentation concept?

Dunhill stood out with a beautifully staged presentation in a hidden private garden in the heart of Milan - intimate, serene, and entirely in tune with the collection’s refined aesthetic. Dolce & Gabbana also made a memorable impact by taking the show’s finale outside, offering the public a moment of shared celebration and connecting the brand to its wider audience.

Dunhill SS26 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week Credits: Dunhill

Dolce&Gabbana, spring/summer 2026, menswear at Milan Men's Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

MFW SS26 menswear trends: matching sets, relaxed tailoring, and soft, neutral colours

Brioni, spring/summer 2026, menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

What trends or style directions did you spot at MFW SS26?

This season felt less about "trends" and more about lifestyle — a clear shift towards clothes that speak to permanence and identity over momentary statements.

That said, we saw a consistent language across collections:

Soft, neutral palettes – from stone and sand to putty, khaki, and rust.

Relaxed tailoring that still reflects the precision of master craftsmanship.

Matching sets — plain or printed, whether shirts and shorts or jackets and trousers.

Ultra-lightweight fabrics that drape and move effortlessly.

Elevated jogging sets, notably seen at Prada, showing how comfort and polish can coexist.

Prada, spring/summer 2026, menswear at Milan Men's Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Was there a 'must-have' item for you?

This season wasn’t about a single item. The real takeaway was a collective reinforcement of values: quality, consistency, and longevity. That’s the message Milan delivered - and what resonates most with the Harrods man.