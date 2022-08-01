Michael Kors launches limited-edition Capri collection

Michael Kors has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the spirit of an Italian summer that is only being sold on the island of Capri and the nearby Amalfi Coast.

The MK Loves Capri capsule aims to reflect the “luminous beauty and eternal, effortless luxury of an Italian summer getaway,” explains Michael Kors, while paying homage to the island the designer is enchanted by.

The limited-edition line features ocelot-print swimwear and sarongs, as well as python-embossed leather wristlets in silver, gold and black, sunglasses, and footwear.

Image: Michael Kors

The collection is only available in special pop-ups on the island, at Cabana Capri until August 1, and in nearby Amalfi at Hotel Santa Caterina until August 4. Michael Kors will also showcase a selection of handbags, ready-to-wear and accessories from his spring/summer 2022 line within the two pop-ups.

The collection celebrates the news that the Michael Kors Collection is now available via Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma and that the designer is the sole sponsor of this year’s annual LuisaViaRoma gala afterparty in Capri.

Image: Michael Kors