Michael Kors to collaborate with FashionVerse game

FashionVerse, the interactive mobile fashion game utilising AI technology from Hilfiger Ventures, co-founded by fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and Joe Lamastra, and game publisher Tilting Point, has announced its first collaboration with American fashion brand Michael Kors.

The limited-time collaboration from March 6 to 10, will see the Michael Kors brand integrated into the FashionVerse universe to allow players to experience "the life of the Michael Kors woman".

Inspired by Michael Kors’ spring collection, players will be able to take part in a new scene each day, from the airport to the office to a photoshoot, while experiencing styling multiple new characters along the way.

Players will outfit models using real-world Michael Kors accessories and ready-to-wear items such as dresses, rompers, outerwear, handbags, footwear, and sunglasses. Once all five challenges are completed, players will be rewarded with an exclusive Michael Kors digital handbag.

Since the game’s launch just six weeks ago, FashionVerse has been downloaded over a million times and players have created close to 5 million scenes. Hilfiger Ventures, Tilting Point, and developer Brandible also reveal that the game has shown high retention numbers and longer play sessions than previous generations’ fashion games, with an average of 27 minutes in the game per player per day, nearly matching Instagram’s 33 minutes per user per day. In addition, its monetisation KPIs have doubled since launch and is on an upward trajectory.

FashionVerse collaborates with first fashion brand

FashionVerse converges fashion and gaming and originated from an idea from Hilfiger himself, and utilises Brandible’s proprietary AI model to create photorealistic 3D avatars, settings and props, providing a virtual experience where “everyone is a creator”.

It allows players to take on design challenges to create perfectly curated fashion sets, share their creations, vote on other stylists’ scenes, comment on favourite looks, win rewards and unlock new clothing styles, all while discovering the latest trends from real-world fashion brands.

Kevin Segalla, chief executive of Tilting Point, said in a statement: “From the start, we loved Hilfiger Ventures’ vision for FashionVerse to become a platform for global brands to create new, accessible and interactive ways to engage with their fans and customers, and having Michael Kors join as our first integration is proof that we are onto something big.

“FashionVerse collaborations enable exclusive experiences for players, marking a significant stride in the convergence of fashion and gaming.”