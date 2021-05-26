Michael Kors to present live catwalk show during NYFW

Designer Michael Kors has announced that he will present his spring/summer 2022 collection with a live, in-person catwalk show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Kors said in a statement that he wanted to “support” this September’s NYFW and will present his Michael Kors Collection on September 10 at 10am.

A location for the show has not been announced, but the designer added that the show would also be brought to life virtually via a digital experience that will be shown simultaneously on michaelkors-collection.com.

“This is an important moment for New York, and we’re proud to support the city and the industry during this season’s New York Fashion Week,” explained Michael Kors. “I am thrilled about the return of live performance throughout New York this autumn, and I look forward to presenting my collection to a live audience.”

Last season, Kors stepped away from the NYFW schedule, instead opting to celebrate his 40th anniversary with a homage to Broadway in April. The livestreamed event staged in the heart of Midtown under the lights of the Shubert Theater featured a musical soundtrack performance by singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright with models including Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen walking down a makeshift catwalk on 45th Street in New York.

NYFW designers show support for live catwalk shows this September

Kors isn’t the only designer showing his support for live catwalk events and NYFW for September, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss said that he would return to show his Collection 4, and Tom Ford, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, also announced that he will present his spring/summer 2022 collection with a catwalk show.

In an open letter on the CFDA website, Ford said: “New York Fashion Week is always a celebration of American fashion, but this will take on a whole new meaning in September. After two challenging seasons with no in-person gatherings, we anticipate a significant return to live shows. This season’s shows are an opportunity to reaffirm the resilience and independence of American fashion and New York City as a global fashion force.

“The talent lineup will be strong with designers returning to the week and, in some cases, to New York. I look forward to presenting my spring 2022 collection during the week. Together, our talent and united front give American fashion its unique character and strength.”

The CFDA also announced earlier this month that NYFW would return to in-person shows, produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines, along with a continuation of digital collection presentations.

Steven Kolb, chief executive of the CFDA, said: “With current signs of progress in the pace of vaccinations and the strategic, gradual reopening and tangible reawakening of New York City, we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in both physical and digital presentation formats.”

Designers rally around New York Fashion Week

IMG has also stated that it intends to return to in-person catwalk shows, after two seasons being largely virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic for its NYFW: The Shows which will be sponsored by buy-now-pay-later payment service, Afterpay.

Image: courtesy of NYFW: The Shows

Leslie Russo, president of IMG’s fashion events and properties, said during a press preview for its September event: “This last year has been an incredible learning experience for designers, it gave everybody an opportunity to take a step back and try different things. I feel like it was a real opportunity to be inventive, to see what works for their brand not.

“This is not a one size fits all model, designers need to service their customer in different ways, but it is hard to replace the energy of being in the room for a live show, and what we hear over and over, whether it be a traditional fashion show, presentation or experience is that live is coming back in a big way.

“I would absolutely expect a lot of live, and a lot of supplemental digital in the future and I think that they’ll live together, and I think there are a lot of ways that digital can really enhance that experience.”

IMG forms fashion alliance to support NYFW

IMG has also formed the IMG Fashion Alliance featuring leading American fashion designers including Jason Wu, Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Telfar who have committed to supporting New York Fashion Week for the next three seasons, from September 2021 through to 2022.

Other designers part of the alliance include Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse, Prabal Gurung, and Sergio Hudson.

These designers will help “revitalise” NYFW, said IMG and “celebrate the continued unity and ingenuity of the American fashion community, and champion the artistry featured on New York’s global stage for seasons to come”.

Russo added: “The IMG Fashion Alliance was formed with one common objective: celebrate the resilience of New York’s fashion and retail industry as we emerge post-pandemic.

“There is strength in numbers, and we share and support these designers’ commitment to NYFW as a cornerstone of rebuilding New York’s thriving fashion economy.”

An intimate Met Gala for the Costume Institute exhibition ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ will close New York Fashion Week on September 13.

New York Fashion Week will run from September 8 to 13.