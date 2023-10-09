Michael Kors to show in Dubai in December

American designer label Michael Kors, which was recently acquired by luxury fashion group Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, has announced it will present a complete collection catwalk show outside of New York for the first time in Dubai.

Michael Kors will present an exclusive catwalk showcase in Dubai on December 12, which it states will be attended by 250 guests, including top clients, international press, celebrities, and influencers.

The Dubai catwalk show will feature looks from the spring/summer 2024 Michael Kors Collection, which debuted last month at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, as well as additional looks designed exclusively for the EMEA region.

Michael Kors Collection SS24, NYFW Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

The SS24 collection channels barefoot glamour and the romance of escaping to blue skies, balmy weather and sunny days and features fluid goddess dresses, side-slashed skirts and breezy caftans, in a colour palette of sorbet shades of melon, freesia and geranium, alongside bold florals and graphic giraffe prints.

Michael Kors said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to bringing my collection to Dubai this December. Since we launched Michael Kors Collection in the region two years ago, there’s been a lot of interest surrounding the collection and it feels like the perfect moment to build on that excitement with a fashion show.

“On top of that, the energy of the city is exhilarating. People in Dubai love luxury, fashion, and travel. The perfect trifecta.”

The Dubai presentation will also be livestreamed globally on the brand’s social and digital channels.