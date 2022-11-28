Michael Kors unveils capsule ski collection with Ellesse

Michael Kors and Italian sportswear brand Ellesse are following up the success of their inaugural collaboration with a new skiwear capsule collection.

Launching globally on November 28, the capsule offers “a vivid take on ski resort style,” explains the American fashion brand, with pieces emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind insignia that fuses Michael Kors’ logo with Ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one.

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Commenting on the second collaboration, Michael Kors said in a statement: “Ellesse is a trailblazer in bringing high style to the world of ski, and I’ve always designed clothing and accessories that combine glamour and ease. I’m thrilled with the capsule of luxe, glamorous sportswear that we’ve collaborated on—it works perfectly whether you’re at the ski lodge or hitting the city streets.”

The capsule for men and women keeps the orange and red colour combinations from the first Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration and juxtaposes them with classic shades of navy blue and crisp white.

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Highlights include colour-blocked pullovers, jackets and puffer vests paired with striped track pants, leggings, mittens and ribbed beanies to tap into classic ski style. The collection also includes accessories such as Kors’ Hudson backpack, Slater sling pack and Hudson tote.

Simon Breckon, brand director of Ellesse, added: “Ellesse was born on the slopes. The Ellesse and Michael Kors collection combines the Italian flair of Ellesse with the glamour and luxe that is unique to the Michael Kors philosophy to create looks that work on the slopes and on the street—bringing effortless style and sharp tailoring to après ski.”

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

To launch the capsule collection, the two brands have tapped models Emily Ratajkowski and David Agbodji to front the campaign, shot by photographer Daniel Clavero and styled by Mel Ottenberg, editor-in-chief of Interview magazine.

The first Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration was introduced in May and featured track jackets and pants, vintage-style swimsuits, chunky sneakers, logo slides, neon bucket hats and bags.

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse

Image: Michael Kors x Ellesse