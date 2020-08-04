Milan claims first digital fashion week a success

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has reported that its first Milan Digital Fashion Week, which took place from July 14-17 was a success, as the new platform generated more than 300,000 views.

In total, the streaming channel of the platform secured 15,100,000 plays, which was amplified worldwide through the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s steaming partners - The New York Times, Kommersant Publishing House, Tencent Video, The Asahi Shimbun.

According to an analysis by DMR Group, the first Milano Digital Fashion Week, which showcased men’s spring/summer 2021 and men’s and women’s pre-spring/summer 2021 collections, reached 105,592,409 users via social networks, across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Weibo with an engagement of 2,013,702.

This meant that the digital fashion week achieved an Earned Media Value (web and social media) of 6,244,315 euros which is 58 percent of the total EMV of the Digital Fashion Weeks (10,749,970 euros).

“We are very satisfied with the result of the first Milano Digital Fashion Week,” said Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana president Carlo Capasa in a statement. “We’ve achieved these extraordinary figures thanks to the incredible teamwork put in by our members who played an active role in this project, which they firmly believed in right from the start. Now more than ever our brands are united. I’ve always insisted that “in unity there’s strength“ and these figures bear us out.”

Capasa added: “The success of this July event gives us a big boost for the upcoming Fashion Week in September.”

Image: courtesy of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana