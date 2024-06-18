Milan Fashion Week extends September womenswear schedule with an extra day

In a move to accommodate the growing demands of the fashion industry, Milan Fashion Week (MFW) has announced an extension to its schedule for the September 2024 edition. The event, which takes place between the fashion weeks in London and Paris, will now run from 17 to 23 September, adding an extra day to its previous schedule.

The decision came after a year of negotiations between the Italian fashion body Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) and its counterparts in the UK, US, and France. The British Fashion Council (BFC), the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) collaborated with CNMI to revise the calendar and set the dates for the 2024 and 2025 fashion weeks in the four main fashion capitals: New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

The aim of this coordination is to avoid overlaps and create synchrony in the international fashion calendar, making it easier for the specialised public who travel between the cities and brands on the schedule. Carlo Capasa, president of CNMI, expressed his satisfaction with the synergy between the four main fashion players, stating that the agreement allows Milan to have an extra day for fashion shows, in line with the needs of their brands and the fashion community.

The September 2024 edition of MFW will kick off with a show by Fendi on Tuesday, 17 September. Mr Capasa had previously emphasised the need for the Milanese event to gain another day at the beginning of the week to cope with its bustling calendar, which typically includes over 200 scheduled appointments.

The extension of MFW comes at a time when the fashion industry is witnessing a shift in the global landscape. With London facing uncertainty in the post-Brexit era, many British designers have opted to showcase their collections in Milan and Paris, where they are more likely to attract a broader range of international retailers and buyers. The recent menswear season in Milan saw an influx of British talent, including J.W. Anderson, Martine Rose, Dunhill, and David Koma.

As the fashion world continues to evolve, the collaboration between the major fashion capitals demonstrates a commitment to adapting to the changing needs of the industry and ensuring that each event remains relevant and attractive to its global audience.