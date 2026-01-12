Millie Bobby Brown launches teen fashion line at Walmart

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of Netflix’s show ‘Stranger Things’, has launched a new fashion line for teens and young women for Walmart in collaboration with Delta Galil USA, the global manufacturer and owner of fashion companies such as Splendid, 7 For All Mankind, and P.J. Salvage.

The Mills by Millie Bobby Brown fashion line draws on the actress's own experience, explains the press release, “to bring fashion that feels exciting, attainable, and inclusive” as a “love letter to her younger self”.

It is the latest brand expansion from the actress, following the success of Florence by Mills Beauty, Florence by Mills Coffee, and Florence by Mills Pets and Florence by Mills fashion, launched in 2024, that offers fashion apparel, intimates, and loungewear targeting a Gen Z audience.

Commenting on the launch, Millie Bobby Brown, founder of Mills by Millie Bobby Brown, said: “Mills is all about embracing those earlier moments of fashion exploration. I want everyone to feel comfortable and free to find what style makes them feel like the best version of themselves.

“This collection is made for the fashion curious girl to play in, experiment with, and make their own with a fun selection of colourways, graphics, and special details. It was very important to me for this brand to be accessible to millions through our collaboration with Walmart!”

The debut collection aims to offer teens and young women everyday clothing “with flirty cuts and playful, cheeky details,” across ready-to-wear, sleep, and intimates, including dresses, skirts, tops, denim, sleepwear, bralettes, briefs, and matching intimates sets.

Highlights include floral appliqués, embroidery, and lace finishes throughout, as well as thoughtful designs such as built-in shorts and bras to offer ease and comfort. Prices start at 10.50 US dollars in intimates and go up to 26.50 US dollars for wide-leg jeans.

Ryan Waymire, senior vice president of fashion at Walmart U.S., added: “Walmart is on a journey to democratise fashion, and Mills by Millie Bobby Brown delivers on the trend-right style and aesthetic our customers are looking for at the incredible prices that Walmart is known for.

“Mills by Millie Bobby Brown is an exciting new brand that stands for style and quality and offers tremendous value that only Walmart can. We are excited for the launch, and we know that our customers are going to love it.”

The Mills by Millie Bobby Brown fashion collection is available to shop on Walmart’s e-commerce and in 750 Walmart stores.