Minimalism is back thanks to Moon Choi

Minimalism is coming back at full-speed. Where the past couple seasons collections have been grandiose, over-the-top, and rebellious, this season at New York Fashion Week the understated was back in play. Moon Choi, whose brand is only in its second year, has begun developing quite the following of minimalist lovers. Her latest fall/winter 2019 was an homage to minimalism and her love for neutral colors.

Choi says she was inspired by the duality of movement and the human emotion. Duality came into play as she showcased both men's and women's, with no hard distinctions between the two and everything being simply clothes; it was fashion for everyone. Approachability was the mother of invention here with the use of black, beige, and grey making it suitable for everyone's wardrobe.

Her technical abilities came through in details including soft and hard textures, warped edges, and straight lines. These created high-end silhouettes so the collection read at the level of quality it truly is. This season Choi also introduced hoodies and sweatshirts, creating a more high street look compared to her more tailored brand aesthetic in the past.

With high street being a growing trend, Choi made a smart shift in that direction as she works on expanding her audience and courting her potential customer base. The designer is one to watch as she continues to evolve, and with minimalism slowly trending again, the industry and the buyers can be expected to respond to her collection quickly.

photos: Richie Talboy