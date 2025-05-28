Minor Figures teams up with Human Made to create a limited-edition collection

Human Made, the lifestyle brand from Japanese designer, DJ, and entrepreneur Nigo, has parted with internationally known plant-based milk alternative label Minor Figures to create a limited-edition, collaborative capsule collection.

Marking the first-ever brand collaboration from Minor Figures, the partnership is the result of an “organic and authentic mutual appreciation”, as Nigo himself has been a fan of Minor Figures for several years.

With a growing appeal that extends well beyond the core plant-based market, Minor Figures' collaboration with Human Made felt in line with increasing consumer demand for new, expressive ways to engage with and represent the brand.

Human Made for Minor Figures collaborated for limited-edition capsule collection Credits: Minor Figures

The Human Made for Minor Figures limited-edition collection brings the best of both brands' creative worlds in a unique way. The collection, set to launch on May 31, includes eight pieces: a sweatshirt, a graphic t-shirt, an apron, oat milk sleeve, a milk bag, a milk bottle, a kitchen cloth, and a debut co-branded oat milk carton.

"Working with Human Made is truly an honor. We share very similar values with Human Made - both are future-focused with a dedication to quality,” said Stuart Forsyth, CEO and co-founder of Minor Figures to FashionUnited. “We focus on creators and bold ideas that are simple and playful, and reflect the limitless youthful potential.”

“We both also like ducks! The collaboration came about completely organically. A friend had seen Minor Figures in Nigo's fridge - and had made the connection." Several items in the collection feature integrated NFC cards that grant access to an exclusive playlist curated by Nigo, introducing a digital dimension to the physical capsule release.

Human Made for Minor Figures collaborative collection Credits: Minor Figures

Even though Minor Figures and Human Made operate in distinct consumer categories, they share common ground in audience, visual language, and cultural significance, in particular at the intersection of café culture, sustainability, contemporary art, and fashion.

The Human Made for Minor Figures capsule collection is set to launch online at the Human Made store and via the Minor Figures online store this Saturday, with retail prices set to range from 5.50 dollars for the kitchen cloth to 483 dollars for the limited-edition art toy.