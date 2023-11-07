Mint Velvet launches collaboration with Grece Ghanem

British womenswear brand Mint Velvet has launched a collection with over 50s international influencer Grece Ghanem.

The Grece Ghanem x Mint Velvet collection is an ode to the influencer's relaxed glamour and street style and offers a curated edit of day-to-night classics and elevated partywear signatures.

The 18-piece capsule features timeless staples such as a metallic tailored suit, long wool-blend coats, denim jeans, a belted leather jacket, a sequin mini cape and gunmetal accessories.

Grece Ghanem x Mint Velvet collection Credits: Mint Velvet

Ghanem, a long-time supporter of the brand, said in a statement: “I love embracing the Relaxed Glamour trend and styling it simply with a pair of denim.

"The silver suit is a classic staple with a playful sense of possibility. The silver hue is enchanting, styled with a long coat, for effortless chic.”

The collection is available exclusively on Mint Velvet’s website. Prices range from 35 to 349 pounds.

Grece Ghanem x Mint Velvet collection Credits: Mint Velvet