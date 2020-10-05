Miomojo introduces ‘Made in Italy’ cactus leather and AppleSkin collection

Cruelty-free label Miomojo has just released a new premium ‘Made in Italy’ collection produced from cactus leather and AppleSkin. The brand based in Bergamo, Italy focuses on bags, handbags and accessories that are made without fur, wool, silk, feathers, leather or any other animal products.

This holds also true for the new premium ‘Prima Linea’ collection, which is a result of trying to make the brand founded in 2014 even more sustainable. Thus, the new colourful bags and handbags are either made out of nopal cactus leather or AppleSkin, an innovative leather alternative with a high content of natural waste, from the skin and core apple waste of the food industry.

“This particular collection is the result of our response to Covid (that had hit Bergamo incredibly hard as one of the first western cities affected) and the necessary changes we wanted to implement to make our company even more sustainable and innovative. That's why these collections are also locally produced in our region (northern Italy),” explains Miomojo founder Claudia Pievani in an email to FashionUnited.

The new Prima Linea upcycled collection consists of ten items that are resistant, long-lasting and smooth to the touch. Even the lining of each bag is made from recycled plastic bottles and all metal parts are allergy- and nickel-free. In addition, from inception to completion, each bag is 100 percent Made in Italy.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has obviously impacted the world in profound ways, and no place more so than our beloved Bergamo, which early on became the epicenter of the virus in the western world. Our local population was ravaged but still we came together and soldiered on, and through it all, my team and I vowed to implement even higher standards when it came to sustainability and innovation. And with our new Made in Italy collection (produced locally and from cactus leather and recycled apple waste), I believe we’ve successfully captured the strong and persevering spirit of the Italian people,” explains Pievani.

Other innovative materials that neither harm animals nor the planet that Miomojo uses are recycled fishing nets, glass, plastic bottles and coffee grounds, making all products vegan, cruelty-free, organic, partially biodegradable, sustainable and without any toxic chemicals, phthalates and PVC.

The new Prima Linea upcycled collection consists of ten items that range in price from around 180 euros for a mini bag to around 245 euros for a tote bag. Ten percent of the net profits are donated to animal welfare organisations like AnimalsAsia, Four Paws and Mercy for Animals.

“I’m proud to say that over the past six years, Miomojo has raised over 200,000 US dollars for this incredible organization, and has now extended our support to wonderful charities such as Mercy for Animals and Four Paws as well as numerous farm sanctuaries around the world,” adds Pievani.